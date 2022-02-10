Brennan Johnson’s feelings revealed following failed Brentford move

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson wasn’t particularly gutted not to be joining Premier League side Brentford last month due to the fact his profile has raised even further since the closure of the January transfer window, as per reporter Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Bees have been linked with the Welshman since last summer, with the 20-year-old impressing on a loan spell at League One outfit Lincoln City as he recorded ten goals and 12 assists in 40 third-tier appearances under Michael Appleton.

It was his contribution that took the Imps to within 90 minutes of Championship football last May, being unable to get them over the line as they lost to Blackpool in the play-off final but managing to get his move back up to the second tier anyway as he put himself in contention for a first-team role at the City Ground.

Making the step up seamlessly, Johnson has been an integral part of Steve Cooper’s plans as one of the Reds’ main talismen, scoring nine times and registering five assists in 32 competitive appearances this season.

Forming a deadly partnership with Djed Spence down the right-hand side, there has certainly been no shortage of interest from Thomas Frank’s men, making multiple bids with their last reported to be in the region of £18m as they tried to push through a move late last month.

These advances were rejected by the Championship club – and Johnson wasn’t exactly unhappy with that according to journalist Jones who revealed the winger’s feelings on a move to the Brentford Community Stadium.

He said to Give Me Sport: “I mean, probably, yeah (There will be bigger clubs than Brentford interested in him). But Brentford were very disappointed not to get him.

“They were confident that their last offer would have been enough to get that done and fair play to him and to Forest for holding out here, but I think he knew deep down that if Brentford were in for him now right now, it’s not the end of the world if the transfer didn’t happen in January.

“I’m told that there wasn’t a huge disappointment on his behalf that things turned out the way they did because ultimately, they’ve just beaten Leicester 4-1, and already, that means that since the transfer window shut, his profile has been raised even further than it was during the transfer window.”

The Verdict:

It was always a good idea for the 20-year-old to spend at least a full season in the Championship before making another jump up to the Premier League – because there were no guarantees that he would have started regularly in the top tier.

That’s all but guaranteed at Forest though, especially with the club being unable to pull off moves for both Jed Wallace and Josh Bowler, allowing him to continue maximising his minutes even if he suffers a loss in form.

In fairness, Cooper could switch up the system to a 3-4-1-2, play Philip Zinckernagel in an advanced midfield role and have Sam Surridge and Keinan Davis up top, consigning the Welshman to the bench.

However, he’s more likely to start more often at Forest than elsewhere and whilst there’s still the opportunity for the East Midlands outfit to get themselves back to the top tier, it wouldn’t have made sense to move on.

When the summer comes around and the wide man knows which division Forest will be playing in next season, then is the time to reassess his future. But for now, his full focus must be on his current team and in the end, that could be the difference between remaining in the second tier and making the jump up with the Reds.

This would be a dream come true for him considering his links to Nottingham and the club.