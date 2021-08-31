Brennan Johnson’s future at Nottingham Forest becomes clear as Brentford table new bid

Brentford have pulled out of a deal to sign Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, according to The Athletic.

The Wales international has been heavily linked with a move away from the City Ground this summer, with Brentford among those said to be interest.

The Bees had been unsuccessful with two bids for the 20-year-old, who scored 13 goals whilst on loan with League One side Lincoln City last season.

Brentford, though, have now called off their interest in signing Johnson after having a bid of around £7million turned down by Forest, according to The Athletic.

Johnson are said to have wanted a deal worth £12million for Johnson – a £10million upfront fee and around £2million in future add-ons.

Forest remain keen to tie Johnson down to a new deal at the City Ground, but isn’t expected to depart the City Ground before tonight’s deadline.

Johnson helped Forest earn their first point of the season at the weekend, firing in a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Derby County at Pride Park.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a massive boost for Forest with the transfer window closing soon.

Forest lacked real goal threat last season, and that has been the case in the early stages of this season, with Johnson undoubtedly their biggest threat in the final third.

He is a special, young player, and at 20, he is only going to get better. Securing him to a new deal is so important, and the fact they have fought off interest from an ambitious Premier League club like Brentford speaks volumes.