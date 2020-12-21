Brennan Johnson speaks out on potential Nottingham Forest return

Brennan Johnson admits he is happy to spend the rest of the season at Lincoln City, amid calls for him to be recalled by Nottingham Forest in January.

Johnson has endured a magnificent loan spell at the LNER Stadium, helping Lincoln fight for a place at the top end of League One.

The 19-year-old has scored four goals in all competitions for the Imps, establishing himself as a key player for Michael Appleton’s side.

At the weekend, he produced arguably his best performance in a Lincoln shirt so far, scoring a brace and producing one assist in a 4-0 away win at Northampton Town.

Naturally, a lot of Forest fans have been keeping an eye on Johnson’s progress out on loan, with many urging Chris Hughton to recall him in January.

Forest have struggled to add goals from midfield this season, with Cafu slowly getting to grips with the attacking midfield role in Hughton’s system.

But speaking after Saturday’s game, via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “Yeah, definitely. Obviously, it’s out of my hands but I’m enjoying my time here and I couldn’t be more grateful to the staff who have given me this chance. I’m loving it so far.”

The Verdict

I’d leave Johnson on loan at Lincoln to be honest.

He is clearly enjoying his football at Lincoln, playing week in week out and producing some excellent performances for Appleton’s side.

He should only return to Forest if regular game time is a must, but when you look at Forest’s current midfield options, he brings something different to the table.