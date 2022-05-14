Brennan Johnson speaks out on Nottingham Forest’s promotion hopes

Nottingham Forest‘s rise up the Championship table has been one of the stories of the EFL this season.

Brennan Johnson has been central to that in his first season in the second tier, and the Welshman will likely be playing Premier League football next season regardless of whether promotion is achieved or not.

The 20-year-old has led by example in his first full season in the first team and was even a consistent performer under Chris Hughton at the beginning of the campaign.

This promotion push has been a long time coming and Johnson revealed his intentions ahead of the play-offs when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “Growing up watching Forest, there were a few times when we got to the play-offs; when we got close to promotion.

“Now I have a chance to be involved in helping to achieve that.

“We have all lived in the area for most of our lives and want to bring joy to the city.

“We all just want to be remembered for being the team that gets us back into the Premier League.”

Johnson’s partnership with Sam Surridge is going to be crucial for the Reds in the play-offs, with injuries to Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis putting more of the goalscoring burden on the shoulders of the youngster.

The Verdict

Johnson has been one of the hardest players to defend against this season in the Championship, chipping in with 26 goal involvements in all competitions and having a huge influence on almost every game that he has played in.

The Blades are well drilled, but are not blessed with great pace in defensive areas, this could be something the Reds will look to exploit over the two legs, however, Paul Heckingbottom’s men are unlikely to play a high line at any point.

There a lot of exciting players on show in this tie, and it will be interesting to see who takes the headlines with Morgan Gibbs-White capable of deciding the tie on his own for the Blades.