Brennan Johnson shares six-word message following Nottingham Forest’s play-off victory

Brennan Johnson has taken to Instagram to share a message with Nottingham Forest’s supporters following his side’s dramatic play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield United.

The Reds academy graduate opened the scoring for his side in the first-half of the second leg as he slotted home from Sam Surridge’s cross.

Following the break, Morgan Gibbs-White netted an equaliser for the Blades who then levelled proceedings on aggregate thanks to a strike from John Fleck.

During the second-half of extra-time, Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba produced an excellent save to prevent Iliman Ndiaye from scoring a decisive goal in the tie.

Samba backed up this stop by delivering an heroic display in the penalty shoot-out as he saved spot-kicks from Ollie Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest scored three out of their four spot-kicks to secure a 3-2 win on penalties.

The Reds will now be looking to book their place in the Premier League by defeating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Following his side’s triumph over the Blades, Johnson shared a message on Instagram.

The Wales international posted a picture of himself with Djed Spence and Alex Mighten with the caption: “Off to Wembley with my family.”

The Verdict

Having scored in both legs of Forest’s showdown with United, Johnson will be brimming with confidence heading into his side’s meeting with Huddersfield.

A stand-out performer in the Championship during the current campaign, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions for his side at this level whilst he has also provided his team-mates with nine assists.

Whereas Huddersfield will unquestionably pose a considerable threat to Forest, they will fancy their chances of beating Carlos Corberan’s side after winning two of their three encounters this season.

Given that Forest have not played at Wembley since 1992, the club’s supporters will be desperate to see their side prevail on May 29th.