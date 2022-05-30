Brennan Johnson sends clear Nottingham Forest message amid transfer links to Everton & Newcastle

Brennan Johnson has made it clear he wants to stay and play for Nottingham Forest following their promotion to the Premier League.

The attacker has enjoyed a remarkable season with the Reds, scoring 18 goals and registering ten assists as Steve Cooper’s side won promotion, which came against Huddersfield Town in the play-off final on Sunday.

Such form had understandably caught the eye of top-flight clubs, with the likes of Newcastle United and Everton having been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old recently.

However, speaking at the celebration at Old Market Square today, as quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Johnson outlined his intention to play for Forest in the Premier League as they return to the top level for the first time in over 20 years.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I can’t wait to play here next season.”

Forest are expected to try and secure Johnson on a new deal as his current contract at the City Ground is expiring in 12 months time, so fresh terms will be seen as a priority in the coming weeks.

The verdict

This is great news for Forest and you’d have to say that it would be a good choice for Johnson to extend his stay with the club he has come through with.

Everyone knows that if the team had lost to Huddersfield then there’s every chance Johnson would’ve been off but now he is clearly happy to be part of the project moving forward.

So, this will be very welcome news for all Forest fans and they will now be urging the club to ensure the forward is rewarded with a new long deal after his contribution to this amazing season.

