Brennan Johnson reveals why 13th Lincoln City goal was most satisfying after Sunderland win

Brennan Johnson says his 13th goal of the season for Lincoln City last night was the most satisfying one yet.

The 19-year-old scored the second goal as Lincoln ran out 2-0 winners over Sunderland in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals last night.

The Imps took the lead when Jorge Grant’s teasing effort across goal was tapped in by Tom Hopper at the back post shortly after half-time.

Johnson was on hand to double their lead on 77 minutes, too, chasing down Lee Burge and seeing the goalkeeper’s kick rebound straight off him, before tapping into an empty net.

It may not have been the best or most technical goal Johnson has scored this season, but he said the roar from over 3,000 Lincoln fans made it the most satisfying of the campaign.

Brennan Johnson speaks to me after tonight’s win. 🗣 13 goals in all competitions this season, but that one was the most enjoyable.#Imps #NFFC pic.twitter.com/h6NYT94SVl — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) May 19, 2021

He said: “Definitely (the most satisfying). Hearing that roar from the fans made it so much better than the rest of them.

“It was a really great game and it was good to get the goal. They (the fans) were unbelievable. As you said, there was only 3,000 here but it felt like a full house. It was rocking tonight.

“Times got hard, and they really carried us on to get the win.”

Lincoln will now take a two-goal advantage into Saturday’s second leg clash at the Stadium of Light, and Michael Appleton will be urging his side to finish the job.

The Imps have the best away record in League One this season, yielding 45 points from 23 away matches, which Johnson believes will stand them in good stead heading into this weekend.

“That just shows the mentality of the boys”, he said. “Wherever we go, home or away, we like to play our football and keep doing what we’re doing.

“Hopefully we get another positive result on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Johnson was very impressive last night and it says a lot about his character to perform in the big games.

He showed so much desire to chase a lost cause and close Burge down when not many other players would have done so.

He got his just rewards and was given the simplest of tasks to tap the ball into an empty net.

He was a constant threat and hit the post in the first half too.