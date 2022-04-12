Brennan Johnson reveals what makes Nottingham Forest such a special club to play for

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson has admitted that the support shown by the club’s fans as well its history is what makes the Championship outfit such a special team to play for.

A product of Reds’ youth academy, Johnson made his debut for the club in 2019 before being loaned out to Lincoln City last season.

The Wales international helped the Imps secure a play-off place last season by scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists during the regular term.

Since returning to the City Ground, the winger has managed to take his game to new heights as he is now a key player for Forest.

During the 43 appearances that he has made in all competitions for Forest this season, Johnson has scored 15 goals whilst he has also chipped in with seven assists.

Having netted in three of his last four league games, the 20-year-old will be keen to continue this particular run by adding to his overall tally on Friday when the Reds take on Luton Town in the Championship.

Asked on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about what makes Forest such a special club to represent, Johnson said: “Everything about it.

“The fans and just the history about it.

“It’s a really big club and yeah, really special, a really special club.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Johnson has said that the club’s fans are one of the reasons why Forest is such a special team to play for as they have provided an incredible atmosphere at the City Ground this season for league and cup fixtures.

As for the Reds’ history, the winger will be hoping to write a new chapter in the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign by helping his side finally secure a return to the top-flight.

Just six points adrift of AFC Bournemouth in the league standings, there is still a chance that Forest could achieve automatic promotion in May if they win the majority of their remaining league games.

Even if the Reds have to settle for a place in the play-offs, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of navigating their way through this competition as they have won 10 of their last 16 games in the Championship.