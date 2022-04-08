Brennan Johnson reveals trait that’s building within Nottingham Forest promotion push

Nottingham Forest’s incredible resurgence under Steve Cooper has been one of the stories of the EFL this season.

The Reds looked devoid of ideas and stuck in a rigid system that was not getting the best out of them in the opening couple of months of the season under Chris Hughton.

Cooper’s introduction saw an instantaneous improvements in results and performances, rallying the home crowd and squad behind what was initially an unlikely play-off push.

Brennan Johnson gave his insight on the player’s mentality and the feel around the club when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “The fans have been brilliant, and we have been playing better as well.

“There is no hiding that we were not the best at the start of the season.

“But we have got more confident and we are really hitting our stride.

“The whole club is buzzing, so are the players.

“All the boys believe that we can win games.

“We have shown that.

“We have some big games coming up, but we are really confident.

“If we do the business that we can do on the pitch, the rest will take care of itself.

“We are really excited for the rest of the season.”

You would not bet against them at this stage, and if Johnson can stay fit, no team will want the task of a trip to the City Ground in a play-off semi final.

If the Reds win all of their remaining fixtures, they will have a chance of entering the automatic promotion conversation.



Johnson’s reputation inside and outside of Nottingham Forest is growing by the week due to his consistently excellent performances.

Keeping hold of the 20-year-old and Djed Spence in the January transfer window was a masterstroke and could prove to be the difference between achieving promotion or rebuilding for another second tier campaign in the summer.

Johnson still has a chance of being involved in the World Cup this year with Wales, with Rob Page’s men preparing to take on Ukraine or Scotland in the final play-off match.

The Welshman’s transfer value could skyrocket should he take centre stage for his nation in the winter tournament.