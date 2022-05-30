Brennan Johnson reacts to Nottingham Forest’s promotion-clinching 1-0 win v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest completed their fairytale 2021/22 season with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds certainly created the better chances in the game with Brice Samba, and latterly Ethan Horvath, having very little to do and it was a Levi Colwill own goal that proved the difference between the two teams.

No blame is attached to the 19-year-old centre back, as he had to make a desperate attempt to deal with a wicked ball in from James Garner, aimed at Ryan Yates.

Brennan Johnson has arguably been Forest’s best player this season but he was unable to make an impact in the final, and the Welshman will be very relieved to be ascending to the top-flight of English football with his boyhood club, ahead of what would have been a tricky summer window had things turned out differently.

Johnson took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Vibes good… PREMIER LEAGUE BABY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brennan (@brenjohnson_)

It is a credit to the strength of the Reds’ team that they were able to get over the line, without Johnson fully firing and they did produce a very measured defensive display, with the exception of two controversial incidents.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

Johnson would have likely been playing in the Premier League next season with or without Nottingham Forest, and the same goes for a number of players who represented the club on Sunday afternoon.

However, with the sharp increase in TV money they will receive in the top-flight, the likes of Djed Spence, Keinan Davis and potentially even a contract extension for Johnson could be affordable, to allow the club to carry their incredible momentum under Steve Cooper.

Johnson, 21, made 53 appearances for Forest this season and could be heavily involved for Wales in their World Cup play-off against Scotland or Ukraine in the coming weeks, he could be forgiven a slow start to life in the top-flight for the sheer weight of his workload this season.