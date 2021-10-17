Brennan Johnson delivers five-word social media message following Nottingham Forest’s win against Blackpool

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his impact for the Reds as they secured a 2-1 win against Blackpool.

Steve Cooper’s side secured a third successive victory as they continue to climb the Championship table under their new manager after an excellent start for the former Swansea City manager.

It was another strong attacking performance from Forest, with their attacking players all able to cause Blackpool plenty of issues in the final third in their 3-4-2-1 formation.

Johnson registered his first goal under Cooper during Forest’s 3-1 win at Barnsley. He found the net for the first time at the City Ground under the new manager to put the Reds ahead inside the opening 22 minutes.

Overall, Johnson also completed two successful dribbles and delivered three crosses into the penalty area as he proved to be a constant threat to Blackpool’s defence.

Following Forest’s win against Blackpool, Johnson took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the fact that he was able to fire home a goal in front of the Reds’ supporters at the City Ground.

The verdict

This was another really strong performance from Johnson, who is enjoying an excellent campaign where he is fully establishing himself as one of the Reds’ most important players.

Cooper seems to be the perfect kind of manager for Johnson to grow under given his record with developing young and talented players. It is no surprise to see the attacker hit the ground running under his new manager and he should only get better as the season progresses.

Johnson needs to continue to get himself into good positions in the final third and if he can do that then he has already shown he has the ability to finish off chances.

While he is also a player that can drive forwards with the ball and commit defenders to make space for other players in the Reds’ attack. That is something he perhaps needs to show a little more often with him having the potential to get even more assists and goals than he has so far.