Brennan Johnson and Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Nottingham Forest consistently find themselves beating off interest in their young players, with Brennan Johnson the latest to catch the eye.

Johnson has made only eight senior appearances for Forest in his career, with the 19-year-old currently out on loan at Lincoln City.

There he’s impressing and is on the radar of a host of clubs.

What do we know so far?

A report from The Athletic has confirmed that Leeds United have been watching the impressive Johnson, who has seven goals to his name since joining Lincoln on loan.

They are not alone in their admiration of the midfielder, however.

As exclusively reported by Football League World over the weekend, Burnley are another interested Premier League side, whilst Brentford are admirers too.

Moving back to The Athletic’s report, it is confirmed that Forest are unlikely to sell unless a substantial bid is made.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

It’s hard to comment on Burnley, Brentford or the Royal Union Saint-Gilloise interest in Johnson, but a move to Elland Road doesn’t feel like it is on the cards.

Yesterday, Marcelo Bielsa all-but confirmed that Leeds weren’t looking to add to their squad this month.

As per David Anderson, he said: “I’m happy with squad we have. I’m comfortable with it and feel we can finish the season with these players.”

Given that Forest will only accept a bid that’s ‘too good to turn down’, it’s unlikely that Leeds will tempt them with the right sort of money this month as the Elland Road club sit tight until the summer.

A move then is far more likely.