Leeds United loaned Brenden Aaronson to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in the summer, but things haven't gone to plan for him, and he's now expected back at Elland Road this summer following positive talks with Daniel Farke.

The Whites saw numerous players leave the club shortly after relegation from the Premier League, as loan clauses became a pressing issue for Farke and the 49ers to deal with and navigate in the market.

A loan to a Champions League club came as a shock when Aaronson joined his latest side but he and his new club have both struggled this season. Union only just survived this year, with Aaronson contributing to just two goals and two assists from 38 appearances, with 15 of those coming as starts.

Aaronson came to the Whites with a decent reputation from his time in Austria with RB Salzburg and plenty of potential at the age of just 22 but what Leeds were served up on the pitch was not worth the reported fee of close to £25 million, with the midfielder penning a five-year deal at Elland Road.

The transfer latest on Brenden Aaronson

It was a huge overspend in the end, with the USMNT international scoring once and assisting a further three times in 40 appearances for Leeds. The attacking midfielder showed a lack of strength and physicality whilst also struggling to create consistently, and the same issues have hampered him during his loan in Berlin as well.

It is also believed that Union Berlin have no interest in sealing a permanent deal to sign Aaronson, meaning he will return to Elland Road at the end of the campaign. However, the Championship side have dramatically knocked down the asking price in order to get him off the books.

However, Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that Aaronson is set for a return to Leeds this summer after talks with Farke. He will now be a part of the Championship promotion bid in 2024/25:

"Having spent a season away from Elland Road, Aaronson engaged in talks with Leeds and Farke that club sources say went positively, leading to a decision to bring him back into the fold. The YEP understands Aaronson had the option to return to Union Berlin and there was interest from elsewhere but his preference was to come back to Leeds to be part of the promotion effort.

"Aaronson will report back for pre-season training at Leeds once his tournament [with the USA] is over and resume his Whites career, in the knowledge that he has work to do with the fanbase."

Brenden Aaronson's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Bethlehem Steel FC 24 1 5 Philadelphia Union 57 7 6 Red Bull Salzburg 66 13 15 Leeds United 40 1 3 Union Berlin (loan) 38 2 2 USMNT 40 8 6

Related Fabrizio Romano rebuts Liverpool transfer claim on Leeds United star There have been mixed claims on the Reds' links to Summerville, but Romano has provided some clarity on the state of play.

Brenden Aaronson's Leeds United future

Truthfully, plenty of the players who struggled at Premier League level last season have looked like stars at second tier level for Leeds and Aaronson may well be no different, although he will have to get the fans onside, much like with Willy Gnonto after his transfer request last summer.

In the Championship, he could be a genuine asset and has the ability to cover a few positions in terms of his versatility and skillset. He has technical qualities and speed, whilst his engine and work rate cannot be criticised whatsoever. Aaronson could fill in within a number-eight role, as well as the number-ten position, and has played plenty of his career out wide as well, which could make him a handy squad player at any level.

Aaronson may never make it as a player in English football due to his lack of physicality, as he struggles to shield the ball and draw fouls in the absence of upper body strength, but his ability should shine through in the second tier, where he can potentially get his stagnant career back on track.

In some ways, it will be a major boost for the recruitment team, knowing that they have one less piece of business to acquire within the transfer market, but Leeds fans may take some time to come round to the idea of Aaronson once more.