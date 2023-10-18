Highlights Brenden Aaronson reflects on a tough year at Leeds United, acknowledging the ups and downs of football.

Aaronson's loan move to Union Berlin hasn't been a success yet, with no goals or assists and one red card.

The possibility of a future return to Leeds will depend on various factors, including their promotion and the player's development.

Brenden Aaronson has admitted that the past year has been ‘tough’ as he reflected on a difficult spell at Leeds United.

Brenden Aaronson leaves Leeds after one season

The American international only joined the Whites last summer, but a positive start to his career at Elland Road didn’t last long at all.

In the end, the attacking midfielder made 36 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League, but he managed just one goal and three assists as they were relegated to the Championship.

Aaronson didn’t exactly endear himself to the Leeds fans when he opted to leave on loan following the relegation, as he joined Union Berlin for the current campaign.

What has Brenden Aaronson said about his time at Leeds?

The 22-year-old wasn’t the only player in the squad to take advantage of a loan clause in his contract, but it casts major doubt about his long-term future with the Yorkshire outfit.

And, speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Aaronson has discussed the struggles he had at Leeds.

“It’s been a tough year. For most of my career it has been like this [points towards the sky]. Now, it is going like this [points downwards]. Football is ups and downs. Everyone that has played it, knows that.

“It is just about sticking in the game, believing in myself, staying confident. I just want to try and help the team, that’s all I want to do at the end of the day – that’s defending or attacking.”

How is Brenden Aaronson doing at Union Berlin?

It’s fair to say that Aaronson’s time in the Bundesliga hasn’t been a roaring success so far either, as he has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the starting XI.

Nevertheless, he has made five appearances in the league, and he has featured in games against Real Madrid and Braga in the Champions League.

He is yet to register a goal or an assist in his seven outings for Union Berlin though, and he has picked up one red card, so Aaronson will know he needs to improve.

In terms of whether the move will be made permanent, it’s too soon to judge, and you can be sure both clubs, and Aaronson, are not really thinking about it at the moment.

Instead, it will be about focusing on football, and this is something that will be revisited towards the end of the season.

Does Brenden Aaronson have a future at Leeds?

Following on from that, a return to Leeds can’t be ruled out.

Aaronson signed a five-year contract when he moved to Elland Road, so he will have three years left when he’s due to come back next summer.

The reality is that Leeds are likely to struggle to get near the £25m they paid for the player, which could influence things. A lot is going to depend on whether Leeds win promotion, so it’s one to monitor in 2024.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently fifth in the table, nine points away from the automatic promotion places, and they’re back in action at Norwich this weekend, in what will be an emotional fixture for the boss given his history with the Canaries.