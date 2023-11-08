Brenden Aaronson issues verdict on potential Leeds United return

Highlights Brendan Aaronson is open to the possibility of returning to Leeds United after his loan spell with Union Berlin.

Aaronson has a positive view of his time at Leeds, despite the club's relegation, and has strong connections with the club.

While Aaronson is still under contract with Leeds until 2027, his future at the club is uncertain due to potential fan backlash and uncertain circumstances regarding the club's status.

Brendan Aaronson has revealed that he is open to returning to Leeds United after this season.

The Yorkshire side signed Aaronson from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022 for a large transfer fee. The American had impressed in the MLS and continued that fine form with the Austrian side, so Leeds were hoping the 23-year-old could have a big impact on Leeds’ season.

The midfielder didn't live up to the billing. He played 40 times for the club in all competitions last season, with 36 of them coming in the Premier League. Aaronson started 28 of those games and collected one goal and three assists, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship.

As a result, several of Leeds’ better players and big earners parted ways with the club over the summer. Aaronson was one of those that were included, but he didn’t leave on a permanent basis; he signed for Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal.

How is Brendan Aaronson getting on at Union Berlin?

This is the first time the American international has played in Germany, and Aaronson has joined a side that beat all expectations last term to secure a place in this season’s Champions League.

The 23-year-old has featured 12 times for his new club but looks to still be finding his feet - as he's yet to contribute a goal or an assist in all competitions.

He'll hope things can improve as he settles in the German capital.

Brenden Aaronson's stats per club (As it stands November 8th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Red Bull Salzburg 66 13 15 Philadelphia Union 57 7 6 Leeds United 40 1 3 Union Berlin 12 0 0

Brenden Aaronson issues verdict on potential Leeds United return

Aaronson is not a particularly popular player among the Elland Road faithful but it appears he has a lot of love for his parent club.

Speaking to The Athletic, he revealed he was open to returning to Leeds once his loan spell with Union Berlin finished.

“For sure, it’s possible. It’s not done and dusted or anything like that,” Aaronson told The Athletic.

“I love the club. I love the guys that I was there with, the connections I made. It was just tough the way it ended.

“I felt like this was the best decision that I could make — playing in the Bundesliga and playing in the Champions League — to help my career and get me better. So that’s why I made the decision.”

Does Brenden Aaronson still have a role to play at Leeds United?

Aaronson signed a long-term deal when he joined Leeds, and that still runs until the summer of 2027, so by the end of this campaign, he still has three years left to run.

Contractually, he is still a Leeds player, but there are more issues at play.

It's hard to see him returning to Elland Road if they're still a Championship club next term while he would have a lot of work to do to win back the supporters after what was a fairly sour exit.

A return is not impossible - his energy could appeal to Farke and if Leeds are not fielding offers that they deem acceptable then they could look to bring him back into the fold next summer.

Even so, you do feel as if his future is likely to play out elsewhere.