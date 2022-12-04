Brendan Rodgers make Kolo Toure prediction in wake of Wigan appointment

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has backed newly appointed Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure to enjoy a successful career in management.

Following a successful playing career with some of the top clubs in Britain, where he played under Rodgers at Liverpool and Celtic, Toure is now taking his first steps in senior management.

It was announced earlier this week that the former centre back has now been appointed as head coach of Championship side Wigan Athletic, taking over from Leam Richardson on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

That comes after a spell in Rodgers backroom team as a coach at Leicester, having previously also been part of his coaching staff at Scottish giants Celtic.

The former Arsenal man’s first task will be keep Wigan in the Championship this season, with the Latics currently 22nd in the second-tier table, with goal difference keeping them in the relegation zone.

Now it seems as though Rodgers is confident that Toure will be able to enjoy a considerable amount of success in the dugout.

Giving his reaction to Toure’s departure from Leicester and step into management with Wigan, Rodgers was quoted by The Leicester Mercury as saying: “Kolo’s a great man. I signed Kolo as a player at Liverpool and at Celtic.

“After his period at Celtic I took him into my coaching team. I’ve also learned a lot from Kolo. It’s the beauty of the job I’m in as a manager.

“I love to see people progress in their life, in their professional life. This for him is a nice progression forward into becoming a manager.

“I’ve actually got a call with him a little bit later on, so it’ll be nice to speak to him. He’s a great guy. Everyone has to make their first steps.

“It came around quickly but he’s gone into the Championship and he will do really, really well as a manager, I’m sure.”

Toure’s first game in his new role with Wigan comes on Saturday afternoon, when the Latics travel to The Den to face Millwall.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that Toure does have the potential to enjoy a successful career in management.

Throughout his playing and coaching career, the former centre back has been at some of the country’s top clubs, meaning he will have worked with some of the best in the buiness.

That in turn means that he has had the opportunity to learn plenty about what is needed to be a manager, something he now ought to be able to draw upon at Wigan.

It will therefore be interesting to see if he can back that up with the results he gets in the dugout, and the fact he has been given a three-and-a-half-year by Wigan, suggests that they do have confidence in him.