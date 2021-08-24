Brendan Galloway offers encouraging verdict on Plymouth Argyle spell

Brendan Galloway is benefitting from some actual playing time with new club Plymouth Argyle, with the defender telling the Plymouth Herald that he is getting ‘fitter’ and ‘more physical’ each time he plays.

The 25-year old has had a torrid time of it in recent seasons, suffering an injury at previous club Luton Town that limited him to just three appearances during his time there (and not a single showing in the last campaign).

Before that, he struggled to break into the starting eleven at both Everton and West Brom.

However, he has so far found a new lease of life at Plymouth.

Galloway had to earn his contract, plying his trade for Argyle throughout the course of pre-season. After impressing boss Ryan Lowe, he managed to bag himself a short-term deal with the League One side.

Now that he has been given the chance to once again prove his worth in the EFL, he is ready to take it with both hands – and has already admitted he is feeling better and better with every game that he plays.

He told the Plymouth Herald: “I’m feeling great.

“I had a really good, strong pre-season, which I haven’t had in a while, and then every game I play I feel like I’m getting fitter, I’m getting more physical.”

He’s looked sharp for the club so far and will be eager to continue impressing everyone involved with the team, as they look to try and potentially launch a third tier promotion bid.

The Verdict

Galloway looked like a bright talent during his time at Everton in the Premier League, so it’s a real shame that the defender has suffered with so many injuries up to this point.

Just when he looks to have found himself a fresh start – and some regular playing time – he finds himself sat out on the sidelines again.

However, it seems like Plymouth is a good match for both player and club. Argyle are eager to try and push their way up the table and Galloway is keen to prove he can be a valuable asset to the side and can still cut it at this level despite his setbacks.

He’s shone so far for the third tier side – and if he believes he’s getting better and better with each set of 90 minutes for his club, then that can only be a good thing for the both of them.

