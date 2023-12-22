Southampton are on an impressive unbeaten run that stretches back to the start of October.

The Saints could move up to third in the Championship table this weekend with a win over QPR, depending on results elsewhere.

Russell Martin’s side could take advantage of second facing third at Elland Road, with Leeds United hosting Ipswich Town, to make up ground on one or both of their promotion rivals.

But QPR have turned their form around in recent weeks under new manager Martí Cifuentes, so will pose a dangerous threat as we put an end to the first half of the season this weekend.

Here we look at the predicted Southampton starting lineup for Saturday’s clash at Loftus Road…

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has earned the backing of Martin as first-choice, and should keep his position in the team for this weekend’s clash with the Hoops.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning missed the 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend, dropping to the bench in favour of James Bree.

But rotation will be key during this busy period, so a return back into the team is on the cards this weekend.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has been a key player for the Saints so far this season, especially with the injury issues to Jack Stephens.

So he is likely to keep his place in the team.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has formed a strong partnership with Bednarek, with the duo set to maintain their place despite Stephens making a recovery from injury in recent weeks.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters is one of the first names on the team sheet at St. Mary’s, so it would be a real surprise if he was dropped for the clash with QPR.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone has proven an important figure under Martin, earning his place back in the Southampton team following a loan spell with Stoke City.

As a result, the Irishman is likely to start against QPR, to make it 18 from 23 for this campaign.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes has been a consistent presence in the side since joining on loan from West Ham last summer.

Given the nature of the win over Blackburn last weekend, it would be a surprise to see Martin shake-up the midfield too much.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong has featured in all 22 of the Saints’ league games so far this term, and should make it 18 starts from 23 on Saturday.

LW: Samuel Edozie

Edozie opened the scoring against Rovers last weekend, and is likely to be rewarded with another start this weekend.

ST: Che Adams

Adams was an unused substitute against Blackburn, but could be rotated back into the team this weekend in order to keep things fresh.

The forward is the subject of transfer speculation ahead of January, so may want to showcase himself before the window opens next month.

RW: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has proven he is capable of performing while out on the right flank, and is the team’s top scorer this year.

The forward will start again this weekend, barring any late injury issues.