Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has joked he will need to "breathalyse" his squad prior to their game against Reading on Monday.

The Terriers secured their Championship survival with a 1-0 victory over already-promoted Sheffield United at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday, with Danny Ward's second half strike sealing a crucial three points.

It has been a remarkable turnaround at the club since Warnock replaced Mark Fotheringham in February, with the 74-year-old winning six and drawing four of his 15 games in charge.

Warnock described the achievement as the biggest of his career, saying he has "not had anything more difficult" after inheriting a desperate situation when he arrived in West Yorkshire.

He confirmed that he will not stay on at the club beyond the end of the season, but says he may return to management next February for another survival challenge.

Victory against the Blades means the Terriers avoided a huge final-day clash with Reading, which would have been decisive for both teams, and instead the Royals were relegated to League One as Town retained their second tier status.

What did Neil Warnock say?

Ahead of the final game of the season, Warnock joked that he will "breathalyse" his players following their celebrations over the previous few days.

"It’s been a feeling of relief honestly, one more massive effort to get it over the line - I didn’t want it to go to the last day," Warnock said in his pre-match press conference.

"We've got experience of getting relegated on the last day, and I’ll always remember that day - it gives the other team such an incentive, so it’s such a relief.

"What I’m going to do in the morning is breathalyse them all and then we’ll pick the best group from that!

"I think everybody has lifted their game, I can’t just pick one player - even look at the back, I don’t think there’s a better back three than Pearson, Lees and Helik."

What next for Huddersfield Town?

It has been an outstanding effort by the Terriers to stay in the division.

Warnock has once again proven his management credentials by keeping the club up from what looked like an impossible position despite a tough run of fixtures he has faced. You can understand why he believes it is the biggest achievement of his career.

While you can never rule anything out with Warnock, it does seem unlikely he will be remaining at the club beyond the end of the season.

Town will now need to start their search for a new manager, with Barnsley's Michael Duff among those reportedly on their list of targets, but for now, they can enjoy the celebrations.