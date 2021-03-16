‘Breath of fresh air’ – Nigel Pearson’s start to life at Bristol City: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Bristol City will be looking to build on some impressive performances under the management of Nigel Pearson in the Championship.

Pearson succeeded Dean Holden in charge of the Robins, and has gone on to make a positive impact at Ashton Gate, as they look to finish in the top-half of the second-tier standings.

Bristol City are sat 12th in the Championship table, and will be full of confidence heading into their game against Blackburn Rovers in midweek, after a recent win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Football League World’s Bristol City fan Kory Cook labelled Pearson’s appointment as a ‘breath of fresh air’, and has been hugely impressed with what he’s seen from the former Leicester City and Watford boss since he took charge of the club.

“Pearson has been a breath of fresh air, even though results have been inconsistent, our performances have improved dramatically in his short time so far. He has brought with him a new air of optimism, and although there seems little to play for this season, the general feeling with the fans is that we can push on and challenge under Pearsons reign, should he be here next season.

“Pearson has done something very simple, but that our previous managers have seemingly failed to do: Playing our best players in their best positions.Holden played too many square pegs in round holes and that ultimately cost him his job, but Pearson seems to have found the core of his team, and his style of play already.”

Cook went on to issue praise for midfielder Kasey Palmer, who he felt has improved the most since Pearson was appointed as the club’s manager.

The Bristol City fan also admitted that the club are highly unlikely to make a late push for the play-off positions this term, whilst claiming that they should be focusing on planning for the 2021/22 campaign.

“I can’t look past Kasey Palmer for most improved player since Pearson’s appointment. Finally it seems he is realising the potential we all know he has, and he is thriving in that free role behind Nakhi Wells, who’s form has also improved. Adam Nagy has also been fantastic, and has hardly put a foot wrong in the important, anchoring role he plays in front of the back-four.

“My head says we can make a late, late move, but my gut says we have no chance. A week ago we were still only a few wins away from top-six, but after two losses in that time, I’d say we are out of it now. I think we need to concentrate on planning for next season, integrating some of the younger lads into the team with an eye to the future, hopefully under Pearson.”

A win for Bristol City on Wednesday evening against Blackburn Rovers could see them move up to tenth in second-tier standings this term.