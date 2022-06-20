Breakthrough made in Scottish club’s pursuit of Peterborough United player

Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian have had an offer accepted for Peterborough United midfielder Jorge Grant, according to footballscotland.

The 28-year-old is set to depart Posh after just one season at the Weston Homes Stadium following his summer of 2021 arrival from Lincoln City.

Grant featured 26 times for Peterborough in the Championship during the 2021-22 campaign and spent the majority of the final few months of the season on the bench under Grant McCann’s management.

McCann is now set to sanction Grant’s exit – but it won’t necessarily be north of the border despite Hearts having a bid accepted.

Robbie Neilson’s side still need to agree personal terms with the attack-minded player, but he will travel to Scotland this week to thrash out terms and look around the club’s facilities.

Despite this, there are still Championship clubs eyeing up Grant, per footballscotland, who could end up hijacking Hearts’ move for Grant before they seal the deal.

The Verdict

Grant was a very good player in League One for Lincoln City in 2020-21, scoring 13 league goals from midfield, which prompted Peterborough to seal a deal last summer.

However, it’s not quite gone to plan – Grant had plenty of chances in the first half of the season but he could not find the form he showed in the level below.

McCann had his own choices for the attacking midfield slots and for the most part, Grant wasn’t one of them, so it makes sense if Peterborough are to cash in on him – despite his best form coming in the league they’re playing in next season.

He should be no major loss though as Posh are well-stocked in midfield going into the 2022-23 campaign.