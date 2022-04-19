Breaking: Fulham secure return to Premier League after big win

Fulham secured promotion to the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Preston at Craven Cottage this evening.

Marco Silva’s men have been outstanding this campaign, and it was two of their star men that made the difference against a North End outfit that struggled for large parts.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, to take his goal tally to an incredible 40 in the league this season, with Fabio Carvalho getting one in between the two efforts from the Serbian.

That result took the Cottagers to 86 points, which is a figure that only Bournemouth could possibly match, although Silva will surely expect his side to wrap up the title in the coming weeks to cap off what has been a fine season.

The challenge for the Portuguese coach will be to ensure he can keep the Londoners in the top-flight, something that they have struggled to do in the past, but for now he will be enjoying the moment after his first full year at the club has gone so well.

Fulham actually take on Bournemouth this weekend, where they could effectively clinch top spot with a win.

The verdict

This is thoroughly deserved for Fulham because they have been exceptional this season, which is evident by their points total and the number of goals they’ve scored.

It’s fitting that Carvalho and especially Mitrovic were the goalscorers this evening because even though it’s a real team effort, they’re the two standout individuals in the team.

So, they will enjoy tonight and then look to win the league to cap off what has been a season to remember for all connected to the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.