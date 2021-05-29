Breaking: Brentford promoted to the Premier League

Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history after beating Swansea City 2-0 at Wembley in the Championship Play-Off Final.

Ivan Toney got Brentford off to the perfect start in the first-half, cooly converting past Freddie Woodman from the penalty spot after the Swansea goalkeeper pulled Bryan Mbeumo down on 10 minutes.

Frank’s side had a swift second on 20 minutes, with Mbeumo leading a counter attack, which resulted in Emiliano Marcondes beating Woodman with a powerful finish from close range.

Toney almost made it 3-0 with an audacious volley, with Swansea stunned by Brentford’s fast start.

Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe responded with good chances shortly after half-time, but Swansea hopes were dashed again shortly after the hour when Jay Fulton was sent-off for an awkward looking challenge on Mathias Jensen.

Thomas Frank’s side will now join Norwich City and Watford (promoted automatically) in the Premier League for 2021/22.