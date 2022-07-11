Breakdown of Brentford outlay revealed as reason for Hull City man’s desire to move outlined

Hull City are set to land a £16m fee up-front for the service of Keane Lewis-Potter, with a further £4m coming in add-ons from Brentford.

News has broken this morning that Lewis-Potter is flying back from Hull’s pre-season training camp to finalise a move to Brentford.

As reported by The Athletic, the fee in question will total £20m. The breakdown of that will be a £16m fee, plus a further £4m in add-ons, which will make the forward Brentford’s club-record signing.

On the back of that, it’s been revealed by Football League World’s own sources that a guarantee of first-team appearances has helped the Bees win the race for Lewis-Potter, who was particularly impressed by the club’s desire to get the deal done.

We are told: “Lewis-Potter picked Brentford because he was won over by the promise of first-team appearances. They also made a really strong push to make him feel wanted in the late stages of negotiations.”

Lewis-Potter struck 12 goals and registered three assists in 46 Championship appearances last season, carrying the Tigers’ main attacking threat upon their return to the division under Grant McCann and then Shota Arveladze.

The Verdict

The fee involved here is probably one that all will be happy with.

£20m for a Championship club remains a decent amount of money, whilst Brentford will be confident that Lewis-Potter will continue to develop at the club and be worth more in the future.

You can see Brentford’s desire to get the deal done from what our source has confirmed, with the Bees making a real effort to make the England youth international feel wanted.

That’s what’s landed them this deal, which has the potential to be one of the most underrated pieces of business in the top-flight this season.

Thoughts? Let us know!