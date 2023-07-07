This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in signing Swansea City’s Joel Piroe this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Whites have set their sights on the Dutchman as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Piroe has scored 41 goals in two league campaigns in south Wales, and has attracted interest from a number of clubs this transfer window.

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leeds United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Piroe would be a good addition to Daniel Farke’s squad at Elland Road…

Ben Wignall

If Leeds want a focal point in attack to battle with Patrick Bamford, then they could do far worse than trying to add Piroe.

He has scored 43 goals since his arrival from PSV two years ago, and they have come in all shapes and sizes - he's almost the complete forward at Championship level.

There are Premier League clubs keen on Piroe too, but Leeds will clearly have money after they've sold players and considering the size of the club, they will surely be an attractive proposition for someone like the Swansea striker.

Leeds should try and break the bank for Piroe as he's a player that could fire them to promotion, but you would think the Dutchman has a Premier League move on his sights.

Declan Harte

Piroe’s impressive record in front of goal at Swansea has naturally made him a transfer target for a number of clubs.

The Dutchman is an impressive figure and would be a good addition at a number of different clubs.

Leeds are in need of at least one new forward this summer with Rodrigo Moreno set to depart, and potentially Patrick Bamford as well.

Swansea are a club that will look to sell if the price is right, so Leeds will know they can tempt the Welsh outfit into a deal if they are serious enough to make a reasonable offer.

And Leeds should be looking to make a good offer as he would be a fantastic addition to Farke’s side.

He could be a perfect fit to aid Leeds’ promotion bid.

Alfie Burns

It's a signing that Leeds should be prioritising this summer.

Piroe has been excellent for Swansea over the course of the last two seasons, thriving in a possession-based side in South Wales, with 40+ goals to his name.

The expectation is that Leeds will be possession-based under Daniel Farke, and they need a striker that's going to contribute to that, as well as put the chances away that Leeds create. Piroe feels like the perfect signing.

Leeds cannot afford to rely on Patrick Bamford this coming season - even if he sticks around - and, whilst they'll expect more from Joe Gelhardt in the Championship, a new striker will give the club a real boost.

There might have to be patience as Leeds wait to get their man, who also has Premier League interest, but it'll be worth that time given how Piroe looks the perfect fit for a Farke No.9.