Preparations are well underway for Burnley's return to the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with promotion wrapped up almost a whole month ago now after the Clarets steamrolled almost the entire Championship on their way to winning the title.

The East Lancashire outfit underwent a radical transformation last summer, with Vincent Kompany given the freedom to bring in exciting young talents after the club cashed in on key players such as Maxwel Cornet, Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil.

That rebuild has paid dividends and with the cash windfall that is set to arrive over the course of next season just from being in the top flight, Kompany is expected to be given the funds to improve his squad following promotion.

A whole host of names have already been linked with a move to Turf Moor, and the latest is a man that Clarets fans will know all about this season in the form of Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Football Insider, Burnley have entered a packed transfer race for the 24-year-old, just months after they had submitted enquiries about his availability and price-tag ahead of the January transfer window.

Why are Burnley interested in Viktor Gyokeres?

Ultimately, Coventry's asking price would have been far too much for Burnley to pay a couple of months ago, but the influx of cash that is coming their way means this summer it is a different proposition.

Even though Kompany splashed the cash on Westerlo forward Lyle Foster and also brought Michael Obafemi in on a loan deal that will become permanent when the transfer window re-opens, the departure of Ashley Barnes will leave a void in attack as the veteran was the first-choice striker for much of the campaign.

There are questions to be asked as to whether Obafemi and Foster can make the step up and score with regularity, so they are looking into a move for Gyokeres to bolster their options as he has just a year left on his City contract going into the summer.

What are Burnley fans saying about their interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

As the second highest goalscorer in the Championship going into the final match of the regular season, naturally there is much excitement about the potential arrival of Gyokeres at Turf Moor.

And plenty of Clarets fans are thinking the same thing when it comes to a potential deal, with centre-back Luke McNally possibly going the other way.

Signed from Oxford United last summer, a lack of minutes for the Irishman saw him head to the Sky Blues on loan in January, and he has been a revelation under Mark Robins with City only losing twice since he has been in the side.