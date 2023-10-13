Highlights Leicester City has made an impressive start to their Championship campaign, losing only one of their first 11 games.

They are currently leading the Championship table with a 10-point gap from the play-off places.

It is predicted that Leicester City could break Reading's record of 106 points and secure promotion this season, as they have a strong squad and an experienced coach.

Leicester City are currently leading the way in the Championship table during the October international break.

The Foxes have made an electric start to life back in the second tier after a decade in the Premier League came to an end last May.

Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager in the summer with the goal of bringing the club straight back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Italian couldn’t have asked for a much better start, with the Leicestershire outfit losing just one of their opening 11 games of the campaign.

Leicester are 10 points clear of the play-off places, with Ipswich Town only two points behind in second place.

Can Leicester City beat Reading’s Championship points record?

Carlton Palmer has praised the start that Leicester have made, highlighting everything that has gone against them in the lead up to the season starting.

He believes that the team could improve even further again in January, with the 106 points record set by Reading in 2006 a very doable target for Maresca’s side.

“Leicester City have had a fantastic start to their season in the Championship,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s a record-breaking start to the season, this is after they were relegated after the last game of last season, losing players like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans in the summer.

“They’ve brought in a manager who has never managed before, he’s always been a coach, in Enzo Maresca.

“After 11 games Leicester City have the best start in the Championship since the league rebranded in 2004.

“Leicester have won 10 of their 11 opening games, only dropping points in their loss to Hull City at the start of September.

“If they continue along in this vein then they will break that record.

“I think Leicester will recruit again in January and then will go on and be even stronger.

“I predicted at the start of the season Leicester and Leeds to get promoted and I still stick with that.”

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester’s sole dropped points this campaign came in a 1-0 loss to Hull at the start of September.

Otherwise, the team has been almost perfect, scoring 23 and conceding just six in their opening 11 games.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Only Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side has scored more goals, and no one has conceded fewer than 10 in the division except for Maresca’s side.

Leicester will return to action after the break with a clash against Swansea City on 21 October.

Just how good is this Leicester City team?

The Leicester side that suffered relegation was too good to go down, which led to several key players leaving the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes responded well to the departures by reinforcing in the summer transfer window.

This is a Premier League calibre squad playing for a well-respected coach that earned his stripes under the likes of Pep Guardiola as one of his coaches at Manchester City.

Exceeding Reading’s 106 points tally looks far likelier than Leicester failing to gain promotion this season, which is a testament to how good they’ve been so far considering it is only October.