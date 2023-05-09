Middlesbrough loanee Rodrigo Muniz is attracting transfer interest from Brazil, according to TNT Sports.

It is understood that Gremio are one of a number of Brazilian clubs who are believed to be interested in making a move for Muniz this summer.

Muniz began his career at Flamengo before sealing a switch to Fulham in 2021.

After making 25 appearances for the Cottagers in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, Muniz was loaned out to Middlesbrough last year.

When is Rodrigo Muniz's loan spell with Middlesbrough set to end?

The 22-year-old's temporary spell with Boro is set to reach a crescendo later this month.

Muniz will be hoping to play a role in Middlesbrough's quest to secure promotion via the play-offs.

The forward made his 17th league appearance of the season in Boro's defeat to Luton Town last month and has been included in the club's match-day squad for each of their last four games.

Middlesbrough are set to take on Coventry City in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

The two sides could not be separated on the final day of the regular campaign as this particular meeting at the Riverside Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

Boro will head to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face the Sky Blues on Sunday before hosting Mark Robins' side on May 17th.

The winner of this semi-final will take on Luton or Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 28th.

Would a move back to Brazil be beneficial for Muniz in terms of his career?

When you consider that Muniz has only managed to score twice for Middlesbrough since sealing a loan switch to the club, it could be argued that a return to Brazil may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Due to the presence of Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Muniz will find it extremely difficult to force his way into Fulham's side next season.

The Cottagers may even decide to bolster their options in this particular area of the pitch, which could lead to Muniz dropping further down the pecking order.

By completing a move to Gremio, or another Brazilian side, Muniz could go on to feature week-in, week-out in the coming seasons.

As for Middlesbrough, they may need to draft in a new striker this summer as Muniz, and fellow loanee Cameron Archer are both set to return to their parent-clubs following the completion of the play-offs.