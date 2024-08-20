Brazilian club Botafogo are targeting a move for Burnley defender Vitinho before the summer window closes next week.

According to Globo, the right-back has agreed personal terms over a potential move back to his native Brazil.

Vitinho signed for the Lancashire outfit in the summer of 2022 following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

He has played 69 times in the league for Burnley during his time at Turf Moor, and has contributed four goals and four assists (all stats from Fbref).

The 25-year-old even featured in both of their opening league games, scoring in a 4-1 win over Luton Town, and assisting a goal in their 5-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Vitinho - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 35 (23) 3 (1) 2023-24 32 (26) 0 (2) 2024-25 2 1 (1) As of August 20th

Vitinho transfer latest

Botafogo have made a proposal to sign Vitinho on loan with an option to buy, which has not yet been accepted by Burnley.

The Clarets will need to be convinced to part ways with the Brazilian, who is likely to play a key part in Scott Parker’s side this season.

Vitinho is understood to be open to the move, and it is believed that it will help his chances of being called up to the national team.

It has been claimed that a deal is not yet close to being finalised due to Burnley, with Parker hoping to hold onto the player.

His impact in the opening two games of the Championship season have highlighted his possible importance to the team, which could make it more difficult to persuade the Clarets to part ways this summer.

Vitinho’s versatility is also an important asset, as he can play further up the pitch as a winger, as well as at right-back.

The Lancashire outfit will be targeting promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt, so may not want to part ways with someone of his skillset.

Burnley’s 2024 summer transfer activity

It has been a busy transfer window for Burnley since suffering relegation from the top flight.

The Clarets have made a number of additions, including the permanent signings of Mike Trésor and Maxíme Esteve, who both spent time on loan at Turf Moor last season.

Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Shurandy Sambo, Etienne Green and Vaclav Hladky have all also joined Parker’s squad.

Burnley have also lost players such as Wilson Odobert and Arijanet Muric, with Sander Berge closing in on his exit from the club after a £20 million agreement with Fulham, according to The Athletic.

Vitinho sale will have to be financially worthwhile

Vitinho has proven his importance to Burnley in the opening two games of the season already, so his sale this summer will have to be financially worthwhile.

A loan to buy option isn’t the most enticing, and it’s difficult to see the Championship club accepting that.

Vitinho has a contract with the side until the summer of 2027, so there is no immediate pressure to agree to a sale either.

With so little time left in the window, just over a week, it’s difficult to see any outcome from this other than the player remaining at Turf Moor.