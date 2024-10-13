Following an injury to West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Perreira has been handed a first Brazil call-up for their World Cup qualifier against Peru. Despite now playing his club football at Cruzerio, as a former Baggy, this is significant, if not bittersweet news for fans of West Bromwich Albion.

Pereira was an unquestionable talisman during his time at the Hawthorns. His flair, vision, and relentless forward-thinking playstyle stood out at a club not typically known for their 'luxury players'.

With his talents now recognized on the international stage, West Brom fans can take pride in knowing they once attracted the services of a player now rubbing shoulders with Vinicius Jr. and co.

Matheus Pereira - Club Stats by order of games played (Transfermarkt) Team Played Goals Assists West Brom 77 20 26 Cruzeiro 63 10 14 Al-Hilal 42 3 15 Sporting B 41 17 13 Chaves 30 8 5 Sporting CP 27 6 4 1.FC Nuremberg 21 3 2 Al-Wahda 10 1 4

Pereira's Journey at West Brom

Upon his arrival, initially on loan from Sporting CP in 2019, he was relatively unknown to most fans outside of Portugal. Though it didn’t take long for him to become one of the biggest names in the Championship. His creativity, technique, and dribbling ability rightfully stood out in a division where these traits remain famously difficult to execute.

He soon became the focal point of West Brom’s attack under Slaven Bilic, helping the club secure automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2020. With 20 goal contributions (8 goals, 12 assists), Pereira was crucial in guiding Albion back to the top flight, resulting in the club securing his services on a permanent basis that summer.

Remarkably, in the top flight, his goalscoring impact at the Hawthorns only increased, accruing 11 goals during the 2020-2021 season, despite the club’s eventual relegation.

This demotion led to his untimely departure from the club, when he moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. A massive, yet understandable blow for the Baggies, as he was simply too high-profile for second-tier football.

West Brom can take Pride in Pereira's International Recognition

Pereira becomes just the second former West Brom alumnus to represent Brazil, after Sandro. While the aforementioned holding midfielder accrued his 17 caps prior to his short loan spell for WBA in 2016, the lineage of Pereira's career makes for much more romantic reading.

To see a former player representing one of the most storied footballing nations in history is a testament to the clubs' recruitment policy. On the pitch, Pereira always had the quintessential tropes associated with Brazilian football: flair, quick feet, and the creativity that can change games in an instant.

Although the current iteration of Brazil is considered something of a nadir by many, donning the yellow shirt of the five-time World Cup winners remains a significant achievement.

Bittersweet Feelings for the Baggies

While Pereira’s Brazil call-up is a proud moment for West Brom fans, it also brings a tinge of sadness. Many fans may wonder what could have been if the club had managed to avoid relegation in 2021.

Having said this, the staggering financial incentive of a move to Saudi Arabia would likely have seen the now 28-year-old leave regardless of West Brom's Premier League status.

The timing of his WBA stint was particularly cruel as it near-perfectly coincided with the COVID-19 lockdown, meaning even the most loyal of fans saw very little of Matheus in the flesh.

A Lasting Legacy at West Brom

Although short-lived, his tenure at the Hawthorns will be remembered as one of, if not, the most impressive in recent memory.

The news of his call-up will be no shock to fans of the West Midlands club. In fact, the only surprising element may be that it has taken Dorival Júnior this long to consider him.

For West Brom, Pereira’s inclusion provides complete validation in the club's scouting and talent recruitment operations. Though he may not admit it, his spell at the club may have always been a stepping stone for the attacking-midfielder, though his sizable contribution over both years at the club made it an amicable trade-off.

Whether or not Pereira’s international career flourishes, Baggies supporters will undoubtedly feel a sense of pride seeing one of their own at the Maracanã.