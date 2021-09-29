‘Brave’, ‘Going for it’ – Many Coventry City fans react as team news emerges for Luton Town clash

Despite half of the Championship playing yesterday night, Coventry City remain in third place and just three points from the summit.

The Sky Blues’ excellent start to the season has been carried by their impeccable form on home soil, with their away record not as dominant.

Securing six wins in their opening nine games, Mark Robins’ side have surprised the Championship with their brilliant performances and subsequent results, and victory against a Luton team who have not played as bad as their form suggests will be another big statement.

Tonight’s opposition find themselves without a win in six second-tier outings, securing four successive draws before Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

However, The Hatters will be hoping to return to winning ways against a Coventry side who have embarked on a similar journey to Luton in recent years.

Naming no changes from the side that beat Peterborough at the weekend, there are starts for both Martyn Waghorn and Jamie Allen.

COVENTRY: Moore, Kane, Clarke-Salter, McFadzean, Hyam, Maatsen, Allen, Hamer, O’Hare, Gyokeres, Waghorn

LUTON: Sluga, Bree, Lockyer, Bradley, Naismith, Bell, Rea, Berry, Cornick, Adebayo, Clark

Here, we take a look at how some Coventry fans have reacted to news of their starting XI for tonight’s clash at Kenilworth Road…

Unchanged team 👍 at the end of the day I don’t blame MR for this. Let’s get another 3 points ⚽️ #PUSB https://t.co/X62FICB2Rv — Martin Warren (@ccfcfan) September 29, 2021

Positive stuff, never change a winning team. https://t.co/QZNzw3nbCH — 🇸🇪Tommy 🇸🇪 (@tommyccfcregan) September 29, 2021

Thought there would be changes tonight but I’m happy with that! Come on you Skyblue boys #PUSB https://t.co/wF2SPjb4nJ — Robbie Fisk (@FiskRobbie) September 29, 2021

Easy 7-0 win to go top of the league 😍 — Connor (@AnyaSimp_) September 29, 2021

Good team 💙 — Adam Crowe (@Adamcrowe9922) September 29, 2021

We’re really going for it then! PUSB — harrycov (@CovHarry) September 29, 2021

brave to not drop hamer considering one yellow away from ban — don't bother (@PUSB_COYI) September 29, 2021