‘Brave decision’, ‘I’d have kept him’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as potential mass player exodus looms

Chris Wilder has confirmed that there could be several individuals exiting Middlesbrough in the coming weeks in a bid to balance the books at the Riverside.

Boro have already secured the loan additions of both Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun and they are on the verge of sealing a deal for Australia international Riley McGree on a permanent contract.

There hasn’t been any significant outgoings on Teesside so far this month though but all that could be about to change.

Wilder today revealed that four players have been told they can leave the club – three of those being signings in the summer transfer window.

Uche Ikpeazu is one of the quartet who are free to depart having only arrived a few months ago, as well as loanees Onel Hernandez and James Lea Siliki who can find new clubs.

Marcus Browne is the final player who is on the transfer list, with the 24-year-old already having offers from other clubs as well as Hernandez, who looks set to return to Norwich City to facilitate a further move.

Boro fans have been reacting to today’s transfer news on social media – let’s see what they have been saying.


