‘Brave but encouraging’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Kieran McKenna has been appointed as their new manager.

Various names were linked with the role that had been vacated by the departure of Paul Cook at Portman Road and as a result there was plenty of speculation over who could take charge.

However despite there being more experienced options available, the Tractor Boys have plucked for the 35-year-old Manchester United first team coach as the man to take the club forwards after a really poor start to the campaign following a big summer of investment in the playing squad.

Naturally it didn’t take the Ipswich Town faithful long to react to the appointment, with many taking to social media to air their views on the club’s decision.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Ipswich Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy Waterford Cork Limerick UCD

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as McKenna was announced.

Welcome aboard Kieran, our requirements are simple, Please please please get us out of this awful 3rd Division of English football and build on it. — CobboldMassive (@CobboldMassive) December 16, 2021

Very exciting appointment, think this could be a right touch! Let’s all get behind him and start fresh. Time will be needed. Bring on Saturday, let’s show Kieran what a great club he’s joined #itfc — Matthew (@hudbud10) December 16, 2021

Welcome on board Gaffer the start of big things!👍🐴⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/g4qJXamArx — BlueyITFC💙 (@ItfcBluey) December 16, 2021

A brave but encouraging appointment, welcome to Town Kieran, we're all behind you 💙 — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) December 16, 2021

Let’s all be honest, it’s a gamble but we need to do something to galvanise this club. Let’s get behind him. — dans la poubelle 🚮 (@BumfacePeter) December 16, 2021

As ever, we’ll welcome him and give him our full support. Like we did with the last 3 & Ashton. Fingers crossed he can get something out of a squad who seem to have little character or passion for the club. All the very best Kieran. — Mark Goddard (@Godsy1970) December 16, 2021

After last night I was really down and disillusioned with the club but this has put a smile back on my face and looking forward to Saturday now, be there for the unveiling of the beat, hoping for a great day all-round 💙 — Dale 63 (@dale_63) December 16, 2021