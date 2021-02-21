Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Brave’, ‘A risk worth taking’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react to significant managerial update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Joey Barton is set to be named as the new Bristol Rovers manager, after he accepted the offer to succeed Paul Tisdale.

The Gas made the decision to sack Tisdale eleven days ago, and he was the club’s second boss of the season, after Ben Garner was dismissed in November.

Unfortunately for the club, results weren’t positive under either manager, as the side are 19th in League One, and just two points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, bringing a new boss is a priority, and Football Insider claimed this afternoon that a deal with Barton has been finalised, with an announcement expected shortly.

The controversial former Manchester City midfielder is out of work since leaving Fleetwood Town in early January, where he had done a decent job over the past few years.

So, it will be interesting to see how he does with Bristol Rovers, and here we look at some of the reaction from fans to his potential arrival…


