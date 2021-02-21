‘Brave’, ‘A risk worth taking’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react to significant managerial update

Joey Barton is set to be named as the new Bristol Rovers manager, after he accepted the offer to succeed Paul Tisdale.

The Gas made the decision to sack Tisdale eleven days ago, and he was the club’s second boss of the season, after Ben Garner was dismissed in November.

Unfortunately for the club, results weren’t positive under either manager, as the side are 19th in League One, and just two points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, bringing a new boss is a priority, and Football Insider claimed this afternoon that a deal with Barton has been finalised, with an announcement expected shortly.

The controversial former Manchester City midfielder is out of work since leaving Fleetwood Town in early January, where he had done a decent job over the past few years.

So, it will be interesting to see how he does with Bristol Rovers, and here we look at some of the reaction from fans to his potential arrival…

Buzzing! — Jack Nelson (@RNelly__) February 21, 2021

not my choice but hope he can sort out the mess — merv (@clivemm1947) February 21, 2021

Let’s put the cat amongst the pigeons and see some flapping now hope it’s a good move it’s certainly a brave one — dominic farley (@gashead40) February 21, 2021

Look, I hold my reservations. EXTREME reservations. BUT – I believe in redemption and opportunity.@Joey7Barton, you have my support. Please prove me wrong 💙💙💙#UTG https://t.co/8o84puoYcG — Tommy C // #FreeBritney (@tecallaghan) February 21, 2021

Buzzing on this and hearing Clint hill coming too!! Owner has backed us again as this wouldn’t have been cheap!! https://t.co/bwxDqd3QVP — Football Pro ✊🏽🥸🐌🦭🌖 (@markhol1982) February 21, 2021

A risk? Yes…. Worth taking… Absolutely. Last two nice guys were a roaring success. 🙄 Going on his record, Fleetwood were a decent league one side on probably a similar budget. https://t.co/qrGUAFyEMz — Weeksy (@weeksy11) February 21, 2021

Well done the board – a risk worth taking imo 👏 https://t.co/RjbTvHm7TT — Neil Maggs (@NeilMaggs2) February 21, 2021