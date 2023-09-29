Ipswich Town are flying high in the automatic promotion places in the Championship table.

The Tractor Boys have been the surprise package in the second division so far this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side have won seven of their eight league fixtures, earning an impressive 21 from a possible 24 points.

They are level with league leaders Leicester City, with only goal difference separating the two teams.

The gap to third place Preston North End is just one point, meaning the pressure is on to maintain this level of form in order to remain in the top two spots.

What is the predicted Ipswich Town starting lineup for Huddersfield Town clash?

This weekend McKenna’s side take on Huddersfield Town in what will be Darren Moore’s first home game in charge of the team.

Here we look at the predicted Ipswich starting lineup for their Saturday clash with the Terriers…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

An injury to Christian Walton has offered Hladky the chance to prove himself as the new first-choice goalkeeper.

His impressive performances mean he is likely to keep his place in the team this weekend.

LB: Leif Davis

McKenna will have a choice to make between Davis and Brandon Williams, especially as Davis is making a return from injury.

But the former Leeds United defender is more likely to get the nod given how well he has played so far this season.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess has started all eight games so far this Championship season and is likely to make it nine from nine this weekend.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has partnered Burgess each time, and there is no reason to expect McKenna to shake things up against Huddersfield.

RB: Harry Clarke

Clarke has performed well in recent weeks, scoring his first goal of the season last time out against Blackburn Rovers.

He is likely to keep his place in the team as a result.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo has started all bar one league game this season, and has been a key player in the middle of the park for McKenna’s side.

While he missed the 3-2 win over Wolves midweek, it is likely he will be reinstated back into the team this weekend.

CM: Sam Morsy

Morsy has started all eight league games, but also missed the win over Premier League opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old is almost certain to get the nod to come back into the team on Saturday.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

McKenna will have a decision to make over whether to keep Broadhead in the team, or to make a change for Omari Hutchinson.

Broadhead bagged a goal in the win over Blackburn last weekend, so should be trusted from the start again against the Terriers.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin has contributed three goals and two assists from eight league starts, making a guaranteed starter for Ipswich barring any late injury concerns.

RW: Wes Burns

Burns faces competition from Marcus Harness for a place in the team, but the 28-year-old has been McKenna’s preferred option so far this campaign.

ST: George Hirst

Freddie Ladapo played a key role in the comeback win over Wolves, but Hirst has been the main man up front in the league so far this season.