Brandon Thomas-Asante’s first words after sealing West Brom move

New West Bromwich Albion signing Thomas Brandon-Asante has revealed that he is over the moon to be at the club after sealing a switch from Salford City.

The striker put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Hawthorns earlier today and in doing so became Albion’s fourth signing of the summer.

As per reports, the Baggies paid £300K to secure his services.

Speaking in his first club interview, Thomas-Assante opened up on how he was feeling after sealing the move.

“I’m over the moon to be here.” the 23-year-old revealed, via WBA club media.

“I know it’s cliché, but to get this over the line means everything to me and my family.

“I’m really eager to push on and show the fans that they’ve got something to look forward to.

“I’m really excited to meet all the boys and settle into the area.”

Thomas-Asante will hope to settle quick and get involved after a very strong start to the season for Salford.

In his six League Two appearances, the 23-year-old has netted four times and provided two assists for his teammates.

The forward also scored in Salford’s Carabao Cup exit against Bolton Wanderers.

Elaborating further in his first interview, the 23-year-old revealed how the deal came about.

“It was quite a quick deal to get sorted. It was one of those where it seems pretty hectic, but when I spoke to the boss I knew everything was serious and in a position to move forward.” Thomas-Asante added.

“As soon as I got on the phone to him my mind was made up and I wanted to get down here as soon as possible.

“I spoke to the manager on Tuesday morning. He let me know that he’s been watching me for a while, that he likes the way that I play the game and how he thinks I can bring something new to the team.

“As soon as I heard all that I was just really eager to come here and prove him right.”

West Brom next face Burnley in Championship action on Friday evening.

Thomas-Asante will hope he can feature in the match in some capacity.

The Verdict

This looks to be an interesting signing for West Brom.

Stepping up to the Championship from League Two is a big ask though so perhaps they will need to be patient.

However, it does look like a deal that could potentially be a shrewd one.

The 23-year-old has started this season with a bang and looks to have improved plenty after also putting up a respectable 11 goals in League Two last season.

With an injury to Daryl Dike at present, the 23-year-old might get more chances than he would otherwise in the Baggies first team at present and it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how he does up against Championship defences.