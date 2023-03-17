West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante believes the club focusing on themselves and nobody else in the play-off race will get the Baggies to where they want to be this season.

The Baggies currently sit eighth in the Championship standings, just two points shy of Millwall in sixth, albeit with a five point deficit to the Lions.

Just seven points separate Watford in 10th and Blackburn Rovers in fifth with nine matches left to play this season, meaning there is bound to be plenty of twists and turns before the whistle blows on the season in early May.

Thomas-Asante insists, though, that West Brom will not get drawn into being distracted by focusing on the results of others during their run in.

“Teams around us will play, we’re going to have days when we play and they’re not and vice-versa until the end of the season but what we know is, when we’re on the pitch, we want to take as much as we can from every game which is why we’re so frustrated to only have a point." the Baggies forward explained to the Express and Star following their 1-1 draw v Cardiff on Wednesday.

“But with that mentality, I think it’ll get us to where we need to be.

"Just being focused on ourselves, because if you’re focused on the rest of the table, it can distract us from what we’re doing.

“We know where we want to be and we’ll do what we can to get there.”

The Baggies face a trip to sixth-placed Millwall this weekend in what could be a crucial match in their push for a top six spot.

Kick-off at The Hawthorns is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

What Brandon Thomas-Asante is saying here is spot on.

Although it can be easy to get drawn into looking at the results of others, ultimately, it is up to West Brom to achieve results first and foremost.

They are the ones currently outside the top six and unless they put wins on the board between now and the end of the season, they won't get there.

Seeing that Millwall have dropped points, for example, means nothing if the Baggies themselves don't capitalise with their own positive result.

Thomas-Asante sounds confident and upbeat about their chances, though, which is telling I believe.

It looks set to be a really exciting end to the Championship season.