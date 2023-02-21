Brandon Thomas-Asante issues 3-word message following West Brom’s defeat at Watford

Despite being in fantastic form under Carlos Corberan for the most part, West Bromwich Albion have slipped into somewhat of a recent slump.

The Spaniard had taken 30 points out of a possible 39 from his first 13 Championship matches in charge of the Baggies, with his form in the Midlands reportedly attracting the interest of his former club Leeds United to take over at Elland Road two weeks ago.

Instead, Corberan penned a new contract at West Brom until 2027, but that has seemingly coincided with a loss of form.

Albion were downed by local rivals Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s over a week ago and then drew at home against Blackburn Rovers last week, before going on the road again to face Watford on Monday night.

20 quiz questions about some of West Brom’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What score was West Brom's record victory - recorded in 1892? 10-0 11-0 12-0 13-0

Despite levelling the match twice, West Brom ultimately fell 3-2 at Vicarage Road thanks to an unfortunate Erik Pieters own goal, in a result that leaves them four points off the play-off places.

There is still a big task at hand for the Baggies if they want to make the top six, with striker Brandon Thomas-Asante capturing the mood perfectly on his Instagram page post-match, saying that there are ’14 more finals’ for the club to try and force their way into the post-season mix.

The Verdict

If West Brom are going to make that top six come May, then they need to fix up at both ends of the pitch.

They prided themselves on a very solid defence during their mammoth winning run but they have been conceding some sloppy goals in recent weeks – perhaps not helped by losing goalkeeper Alex Palmer to injury.

The play-off race in the Championship involves so many teams that even at this point you’d struggle to call who finishes in the top six apart from perhaps one of Middlesbrough or Sheffield United, so West Brom clearly have a chance.

But they need to find the winning formula again that they had through November, December and January if they’re going to do that – as Thomas-Asante said they have 14 more cup finals to cement that spot.