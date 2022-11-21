Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Championship News

Brandon Thomas-Asante has West Brom team-mates in stitches with bizarre World Cup shout

The World Cup golden boot is typically very difficult to predict, with players not needing to be hugely prolific to take the accolade but also considering the smaller sample size of games available in international tournaments.

Harry Kane won the golden boot in 2018 with six goals, five of those coming in matches against Panama and Tunisia.

Championship clubs have been taking some unorthodox approaches to keep their players and supporter bases engaged while their season has been paused for the World Cup, with the West Bromwich Albion media team asking their squad to make predictions about the competition.

Brandon Thomas-Asante provoked a funny reaction from his team-mates Daryl Dike and Grady Diangana, by suggesting that Kelechi Iheanacho could win the golden boot when in fact Nigeria have not qualified for the World Cup.

On West Brom’s Instagram, Thomas-Asante said: “Someone like Iheanacho, Nigeria will go far.”

Then after realising his mistake, he cried: “Delete it!”

Earlier on in the video Dike said: “I want to say Neymar because I think Brazil will do really well.”

Grady Diangana eventually settled on Lautaro Martinez or Lionel Messi for the golden boot, suggesting that he believes that Argentina can go all the way.

It is safe to say that Thomas-Asante probably does not have the World Cup wallchart up in his bedroom, but in all fairness, not many people know the 32 teams involved in the competition off by heart.


