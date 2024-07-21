Highlights West Brom aims to push for promotion under Corberan, needing more support in the market to improve the squad.

Corberan has transformed the Baggies, uplifting the team from relegation zone to top six last season.

Patel's caution on spending leads to strategic signings like Heggem, allowing existing players to shine and impress.

West Brom are expecting to push for promotion once again this season under Carlos Corberan, with the manager hoping for more support in the market to improve his squad.

The Spaniard has transformed the Baggies since his appointment in 2022, taking a side that were in the relegation zone to one that finished in the top six last season.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Whilst they fell short over two legs against Southampton, there will be an expectation that they can go again, particularly as many observers feel the Championship will be weaker this time around.

West Brom’s summer transfer plans

Shilen Patel’s takeover of West Brom earlier this year has also lifted the mood around the club, and Corberan has managed to bring in his first signing for a transfer fee, with Torbjorn Heggem joining from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

Yet, Patel has already urged caution in terms of what will be spent, as he acknowledged that they must comply with PSR rules as they look to reshape the squad.

So, whilst Heggem and Ousmane Diakite are through the door, with Joe Wildsmith also joining as backup goalkeeper, patience may be required before more deals get done.

In the meantime, Corberan is working with his squad on a daily basis, and that will give those existing players an opportunity to impress. And, here we look at TWO players who are clear winners from Albion’s transfer window so far…

Semi Ajayi

Heggem has been added to improve the defence, but as he is capable of playing at left-back and as a centre-back, it’s natural to see him as a replacement for Erik Pieters.

With that in mind, Albion are still going to need a new centre-back to come in for Cedric Kipre, who has left after an outstanding previous campaign, which saw him named as Player of the Year following his performances for Corberan.

Most of those outings came alongside Kyle Bartley, so he will need a new defensive partner, with Ajayi surely taking that spot as it stands until a new recruit arrives.

The Nigerian international is a steady performer at this level, and he will have been frustrated that he didn’t start as many games as he would’ve wanted last season.

So, this is a great opportunity for Ajayi to show that he warrants a place in the XI, and, more importantly, that he can gain the trust of Corberan to star for a side that wants to win promotion.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

For many fans, a new number nine would be a target in the window, and you can understand that view.

Despite their positive season, Albion lacked that clinical goalscorer, with Brandon Thomas-Asante the only player in the squad to hit double figures last season. Even then, the ex-Salford striker managed 11 in 41 appearances, so it’s not the best record.

So, a new attacker would be very welcome, but the Baggies haven’t brought one in just yet, which gives Thomas-Asante more time to show he deserves to stick around as the main man.

At 25, there are still areas that Thomas-Asante can improve, and his work-rate and determination makes him a good option for Corberan’s system.

Maja will continue to push Thomas-Asante, but until a new striker arrives, you would expect the latter to be the first-choice in the countdown to the opener at QPR, and he must use this time to remind Corberan of what he has to offer.