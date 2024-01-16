Highlights West Bromwich Albion's form at home has been consistently impressive since October 2022, cementing their place in the top six of the Championship table.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been in great form, scoring five goals in his last eight league outings, but there are concerns that interest in him may increase due to the club's financial situation.

Holding on to Thomas-Asante past January is crucial for West Brom if they want to maintain their promotion ambitions and give themselves the best chance of success this season.

West Bromwich Albion continued their promotion charge after thumping Blackburn Rovers 4-1 at The Hawthorns last weekend.

The Baggies recorded their ninth victory of the campaign on home soil, with Albion’s form in B71 remaining consistently impressive since the arrival of Carlos Corberan back in October 2022.

A dominant display against Rovers cemented the Black County outfit’s place inside the top six, with West Brom holding a five-point cushion over seventh-placed Sunderland.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

One player who led the line in exemplary fashion on Saturday was Brandon Thomas-Asante, who netted a brace with two clinical finishes.

After rediscovering his shooting boots during the new year, there will be a concern among the Albion faithful that interest in the 25-year-old may start to strengthen again given the precarious financial situation West Brom currently find themselves in.

There is an onus on the West Midlands club to drive down the wage bill after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November last year.

As talks for a potential takeover continue, it will be interesting to see whether the Baggies would sell their frontman for the right price to help aid the cash flow.

A surge in form for Brandon Thomas-Asante

The former Salford man has been tasked with leading the line on a consistent basis after injuries have plagued West Brom’s forward line.

American international Daryl Dike has had chronic luck with his injury record since arriving to the club in January 2022, with hamstring, thigh and Achilles issues leaving his stay so far largely absent.

In comparison, summer arrival Josh Maja has suffered similar troubles as two ankle injuries have disrupted his debut campaign in a blue and white shirt.

Despite this being a daunting prospect at first glance, Thomas-Asante has ended up relishing the challenge of being Albion’s focal point recently, with the Ghanaian netting five goals in his last eight league outings to take him into double figures this term.

With the goals coming at a much more frequent rate, the major hurdle for West Brom to overcome is holding on to Thomas-Asante past January, so they can maintain their ambitions of getting back to the top flight.

Thomas-Asante has had speculation in the past about a move away from The Hawthorns, as Albion have considered first-team departures to protect the club financially for the long-term future.

BirminghamLive reported back in the summer transfer window that the Baggies had rejected a £2 million bid from Championship rivals Stoke City for the forward, with his uptake in form from last season attracting multiple suitors.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on deadline day that Leeds United had also explored a late move for Thomas-Asante, but neither of those negotiations reached an advanced stage at the time.

West Brom’s January decision over Brandon Thomas-Asante

The January transfer window is a crucial time to figure out which players Corberan will be working with for the remainder of the season, and it’s imperative the Baggies hold on to every option at their disposal.

New front-runners emerging in the takeover of the club indicate a deal is close, which means Albion may not have to risk any departures if they have enough confidence that the purchase will go through as planned.

With Dike still working his way back to full fitness, Thomas-Asante remains a key component to the promotion push building at The Hawthorns, with his tenacious work rate and clinical eye for goal two invaluable qualities he’s adding to the side.

Regardless of the struggles, West Brom will surely not want to sanction the exit of a player who has such a positive influence on the team, and keeping hold of their star should be the first priority if they want to give themselves every chance of success this term.