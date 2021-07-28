Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

That the start of the Championship season is just over a week away and Nottingham Forest have made just one new signing, is arguably one of the shocks of the transfer window.

With new CEO Dane Murphy in place, you’d expect that to change over the coming weeks and Chris Hughton has confirmed that left-back is a priority.

According to Hull Live, Excelsior’s Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill is a target for Forest as they look to strengthen that side of their defence.

We’ve taken a closer look to see whether it’s a deal worth striking and what the impact would be…

Is it a good potential move?

Given Forest’s lack of options at left-back, this does look like it could be a good move.

Lee Buchanan is Championship-proven and it would make sense for him to be the preferred choice but Ormonde-Ottewill could be a good alternative.

The defender is said to be keen on a move back to England and is entering the final year of his contract, so his club may well be open to letting him leave as well – though they do hold a 12-month option.

What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L

Would he start?

Yes.

Yuri Ribeiro and Nicholas Ioannou departed earlier in the summer and Tyler Blackett is sidelined following surgery, which means it would be between Gaetan Bong and Ormonde-Ottewill for a starting place.

Bong did little to convince that he deserves to be first choice last season and reports have suggested that Forest want to offload him, which indicates that the 25-year-old would be top of the pecking order should he join from Excelsior.

What does he offer?

Ormonde-Ottewill is a defender that likes to get forward so should he join Forest, seeing him bombing down the touchlines at the City Ground may well become a familiar sight.

Obviously, that brings with it some risks defensively but the former Arsenal academy player does have excellent recovery speed.

He’s capable of playing as both a full-back and a wing-back, which would provide Hughton some flexibility – both in-game and in his starting XIs.