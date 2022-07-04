Bramall, Warne targets, friendly win: The Rotherham United weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Rotherham United are back in the Championship following the club’s promotion last season.

It has been a few years of up and down for the Millers but Paul Warne will be hoping this is the campaign that secures the team’s place in the second division.

The summer transfer window represents the time of year that the club can improve its first team squad without any disruptions.

That has already been taken advantage of with five players arriving so far this window, but there could yet be more.

Here are the latest Rotherham weekend transfer headlines you may have missed…

Bramall speaks

Cohen Brammall became the fifth addition to the Millers’ squad and he has offered his first words to his new supporters.

The defender is excited to get working with his new team and believes the club can achieve its aims for the season ahead.

Warne has been credited with helping ease Bramall into his new surroundings and persuaded him that the move was the right decision.

The 26-year old has backed himself to add plenty to the club and wants to play a key role in helping the team win as many games as possible.

Warne’s targets

Warne has given a positive outlook on the team’s recruitment strategy so far this summer.

The manager has faith that the new signings will help to improve the team, as well as help him get the best out of the style of play he wants to impose on games.

The 49-year old did admit that the club missed out on a transfer target over the weekend, which indicates that there yet could be more activity to come from this transfer window.

Rotherham may need it in their bid to stay in the division this season.

Friendly win

Rotherham’s pre-season preparations got off to a good start with a 4-2 victory over the weekend against Parkgate.

The club’s first league game comes against Swansea City on July 30, with a lot of work needing to be done between now and then.

The squad will have it tough this season as they jump up the divisions, but getting up to full fitness will be the main focus for now.