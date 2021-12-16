‘Brainwashed’, ‘Words mean nothing’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed at Valerien Ismael’s claims over key figure

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael believes that owner Guochuan Lai is fully committed to the club after his surprise training ground visit in the week.

And here the boss goes into more detail on his meeting with Guochuan Lai – with Ismael insisting Albion's owner is 'passionate' and 'committed' to the club. https://t.co/irqnLEIYhE #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) December 16, 2021

The Chinese businessman bought the club in 2016 but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t been the most popular figure in recent years. That’s because Lai has made it clear he wanted to sell and he hasn’t given much backing to previous managers as a result.

However, Lai has visited the club for the first time since 2018 this week, which saw him meet Ismael face-to-face after his appointment in the summer.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael revealed his delight at meeting Lai, who he claimed was ‘passionate’ and ‘committed to Albion.

Despite that, it’s fair to say that the majority of West Brom supporters are waiting to see if Lai’s actions match up to his words, with plenty of scepticism as to whether they will.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Val, you apparently had a 45 minute conversation with the bloke. I know he's your employer, but take the rose tinted specs off, you'll probably never meet him again. — Paul Harris (@Hero_Taylor9) December 16, 2021

Words mean nothing without the actions to back it up. — c (@CHawthorns) December 16, 2021

Who told him to say that lol. Also keep seeing lots about Lai’s interest in the academy. For me it’s clear he wants Val to use the kids if he wants new players, we won’t be spending any money any time soon — David Guest (@guesty_14) December 16, 2021

Been brainwashed — Bromsgrove Baggie (@BromsgroveBagg1) December 16, 2021

In what world is he committed 🤣🤣🤣 — Jay Jones (@JayJonesWBA) December 16, 2021

Was val showing any signs of illness whilst saying that — Dayne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UltimateDayneee) December 16, 2021