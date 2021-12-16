Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Brainwashed’, ‘Words mean nothing’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed at Valerien Ismael’s claims over key figure

Published

1 hour ago

on

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael believes that owner Guochuan Lai is fully committed to the club after his surprise training ground visit in the week.

The Chinese businessman bought the club in 2016 but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t been the most popular figure in recent years. That’s because Lai has made it clear he wanted to sell and he hasn’t given much backing to previous managers as a result.

However, Lai has visited the club for the first time since 2018 this week, which saw him meet Ismael face-to-face after his appointment in the summer.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael revealed his delight at meeting Lai, who he claimed was ‘passionate’ and ‘committed to Albion.

Despite that, it’s fair to say that the majority of West Brom supporters are waiting to see if Lai’s actions match up to his words, with plenty of scepticism as to whether they will.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


