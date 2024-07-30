Highlights Carlton Palmer predicts a tight battle between Championship clubs for Brahima Diarra's signature.

Diarra's contract expired with Huddersfield Town after relegation, attracting interest from Burnley, Hull City, and Leeds United.

Palmer suggests Leeds United could be a perfect fit for Diarra's career progression due to their potential and style of play.

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, has predicted a tight battle between several Championship clubs for the signature of Brahima Diarra.

The midfielder's Huddersfield Town contract expired at the end of last season after five years with the Terriers. Apart from a loan spell with Harrogate Town, Diarra has spent the entirety of his senior career at Huddersfield, making 46 appearances for the club in all competitions.

However, following the Terriers' relegation from the Championship, the 21-year-old did not renew his contract and will be looking for a move back to the second division or Premier League in the coming weeks as the new season edges ever closer.

Burnley, Hull City and Leeds United are all reportedly interested in the youngster, as per Foot Mercarto, while Leicester City are also rumoured to be interested in his services.

Diarra is currently on international duty at the Olympics with Mali's U23 side, and has started in his country's opening two matches of the Paris Games.

Related Huddersfield Town enter transfer race for Luton Town striker Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Luton Town striker Joe Taylor.

Palmer expects a decision from Diarra in the coming weeks

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer has issued his insight on the situation, and who he believes will win the race for the talented youngster: "Huddersfield's talented midfield player Brahima Diarra is a man in demand after his contract expired at the end of this season.

"He has several clubs that are interested - Burnley, Hull and Leeds are all keen to acquire his services and top flight clubs in France and Belgium are also monitoring the situation.

"Diarra is currently competing with his nation’s U23s side at the Paris Olympics, where he's hoping to catch the eyes of other clubs. The likes of Leicester are also interested.

"It’s thought that the midfielder will decide his destination when the tournament comes to an end. It's a difficult one. Whatever happens, he will want to be playing regular football.

"I know Premier League clubs are coming in, but you don't want to be going to a club like Leicester, where you're going to be sat on the bench and, eventually, in the January transfer window, you're going to go out on loan. So you want to go to a club where you can do well."

Palmer: Top of the Championship with Leeds could be perfect for Diarra

After a disappointing end to his Huddersfield career, Diarra will want to prove himself at a higher level, even if he is still in the second tier.

Able to operate in an attacking role, as well as in the centre of the park, the Malian knows that he has to up his game next season, no matter where he ends up. Nevertheless, with such high potential, he is worth the risk.

Brahima Diarra Career Stats (Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Huddersfield Town 46 0 4 Harrogate Town 13 1 2

Choosing to stay in Yorkshire could be the best option for his career, according to Palmer: "Burnley are going to be at the top end of the table, Leeds are going to be at the top end of the table after they just missed out on getting promotion last season.

"Hull you would expect to be in the top six, so any one of those football clubs would be a good move for him.

"I think maybe Leeds would be a great fit for him, and we know that there's still some business to be done at Leeds United. There could be people like Gnonto and Summerville who may be set to leave, so you know Leeds United are going to be in that race next season.

"There will be options for Diarra but it would be seen as a coup for any of those clubs if they manage to get his services.

"I'd like to see him at Leeds where I think he could have a really big impact and the fans would take to him with his exciting style of play."