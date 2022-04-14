Brady starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Boro on Friday

Bournemouth host Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon.

The Cherries come into this game off the back of a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United and a 2-0 loss to West Brom before that so will be going into this game looking for a result.

Scott Parker’s side still sit second in the league but have Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest creeping up behind them, now .

However, Middlesbrough now sit eighth in the table and will be eager to win the game themselves in order to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Here, we take a look at how the Cherries might line up to face Boro.

Scott Parker’s side remains largely unchanged as we go into this fixture.

Mark Travers retains his place in goal having made 38 appearances for his side this season and keeping 15 clean sheets too.

Three of his defenders remain the same in Adam Smith, Nathaniel Phillips and Lloyd Kelly. However, we see Robbie Brady enter the side in place of Jordan Zemura.

Zemura was forced off with a hamstring injury during last week’s game and now looks to be out for the remainder of the season.

Brady replaced Zemura on Saturday but given he is injury prone himself, Parker will be hoping luck is on his side on this one.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the AFC Bournemouth 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 1. Nathan Ake Chelsea Man City Liverpool Everton

Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook and Philip Billing make up the midfield. With Billing have the joint highest number of assists and being second top goalscorer this season, he will be looking to try and have some impact at the top end of the pitch as his side look for three points.

The front three is made up of Ryan Christie, Dom Solanke and Jaidon Anthony.

Solanke is Bournemouth’s top scorer this season with 25 league goals to his name so far. Between them Christie and Anthony have contributed 14 assists this season so with this front three, they will be hoping to be get something past Middlesbrough.