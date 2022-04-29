Brady starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Blackburn on Saturday

Bournemouth take on Blackburn on Saturday in a huge game for Scott Parker’s side as they chase the second automatic promotion spot.

The Cherries had seemed nailed on to go up with Fulham without the need of the play-offs, but a run of one win in six games, combined with Nottingham Forest’s excellent form, means Bournemouth are in a real battle.

Whilst some may be looking ahead to Tuesday’s massive fixture against Forest, it’s Ewood Park first, against a Rovers side that are looking to finish in the top six.

Despite the recent wobble, you wouldn’t expect Parker to make major changes, and here we look at the XI we expect him to go with…

Mark Travers is going to continue in goal, whilst the defensive unit of Ethan Laird, Nat Phillips, Lloyd Kelly and Adam Smith should remain from the dramatic 3-3 draw at Swansea last time out.

There may be a temptation to bring Gary Cahill back in, but Parker is likely to keep faith with those who he clearly sees as his first-choice.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Lewis Cook should continue as the defensive two, with Phil Billing returning to the XI.

The former Huddersfield man hasn’t been at his best recently but he has been superb at times this season and the boss will be hoping that he can make the difference against Rovers, with Jamal Lowe to miss out.

Out wide, Ryan Christie should continue on the right, with Robbie Brady another to come in, as Jaidon Anthony drops out.

Some may feel that’s harsh but Brady played his part for the comeback and Parker may opt for experience in what is a high-pressure away game.

Up top, Dominic Solanke is obviously going to play but he could have a slightly different role when Kieffer Moore comes on. You would normally expect the big man to start after two goals, but it has been confirmed he isn’t fully fit, so he could remain as an impact sub.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.