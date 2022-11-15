Brady, Robinson, Critchley: What is the latest news with Luton Town’s manager search?

Luton Town’s search for Nathan Jones’ successor continues, as it remains to be seen how long of a process their managerial search will be.

Jones, who departed for Premier League club Southampton last week, had enjoyed another rather positive start to the campaign, with the Hatters sitting just outside the play-off positions.

Mick Harford took charge during Saturday’s clash with Rotherham United, as the Luton legend oversaw a 1-1 draw where Luke Berry snatched a 90th minute equaliser at Kenilworth Road.

Likely to be no shortage of candidates for what Luton’s CEO Gary Sweet labelled as a ‘sexy project’, he also stated that the club’s hierarchy have kept a close eye on the managerial market for quite some time in preparation for this kind of scenario.

A Football League World exclusive from last week claimed that Gary O’Neil and Jonathan Woodgate were two considerations for the current vacancy at Kenilworth Road, with the former still high up on the betting odds.

After learning of the two potential candidates in Bedfordshire, a Football Insider suggested that Neil Critchley and Mark Bonner were being considered by the Luton hierarchy, however, the latter has since reiterated his commitment to Cambridge United.

As per a report from the Daily Record, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is on Luton’s radar, with the 47-year-old accumulating near to 200 appearances during his playing career with the Hatters.

Providing an update on Luton’s managerial search yesterday, journalist Alan Nixon claimed that the club’s hierarchy have filtered the list down to three candidates, whilst he also laid down his personal expectation that the situation could b fairly quick-moving.

However, the latest update is that Northampton Town boss Jon Brady is in the running for the top job at Kenilworth Road, as detailed in a Football Insider report, with the 47-year-old doing an excellent job in League Two.

It remains to be seen how Luton’s search for Jones’ successor plays out, with there being no shortage of rumours and updates regarding the consistently chaining situation.

Amidst a winter break, there does not appear to be an immediate rush for the Hatters as things stand, however, they will not want to be leaving it too long.