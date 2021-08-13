Bradshaw starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Blackburn

Millwall began the 2021/22 Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against a strong QPR side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Jed Wallace continued the new season in the same talismanic manner as he ended the last, scoring the opener from outside the area, before Rob Dickie’s leveller 20 minutes later.

The Lions return to The Den this weekend to face a Blackburn Rovers side who looked mightily impressive during their 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

Bartosz Bialkowski has been consistently excellent since his 2019 move from Ipswich Town. He has been the club’s Player of the Season in the last two seasons, which is not an easy task when a side has Jed Wallace in it. The Polish shot-stopper has become a firm fans’ favourite over the past couple of the seasons, and he is likely to be handed the start in front of the returning Millwall fans.

Daniel Ballard displayed competence at Championship level against QPR, and he enjoyed an excellent pre-season, whilst Shaun Hutchinson has proved to be a rock in central defence in recent times. Jake Cooper missed out against the West London club, but he is a player that The Lions will be keen to welcome back in.

Danny McNamara and Scott Malone are likely to be named in the wing-back roles for Saturday, with the former expected to battle it out with Mahlon Romeo for the starting spot. McNamara has progressed excellently with The Lions and may be rewarded with another appearance against Blackburn.

George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, and George Evans all started against QPR, but in an attempt to really take the game to Rovers whilst playing from home, they may drop the latter for a more forward-thinking player.

Jed Wallace’s versatility, and ability to shine from wherever he is required is incredible for Gary Rowett to have at his disposal. The attack-minded player is always involved in the attacking the moves that Millwall put together and will seemingly play a vital part tomorrow.

Deploying Wallace slightly deeper will allow Rowett to use two out-and-out strikers in Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw. Both players started against Portsmouth midweek, proving to work well off one another.