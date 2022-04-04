Bradshaw starts: How we expect Millwall to line up against Swansea on Tuesday

Millwall will be looking to remain in contention for a play-off place in the Championship by securing a victory in their showdown with Swansea City on Tuesday.

The Lions managed to pick up a point on their travels last Saturday as they produced a positive performance in their clash with high-flying Luton Town.

Efforts from Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw were cancelled out by a strike from Elijah Adebayo and an own-goal from Jake Cooper.

Currently four points adrift of Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final spot in the play-offs, Millwall will move to within striking distance of Tony Mowbray’s side if they beat Swansea.

Having witnessed the club’s display against Luton, it will be interesting to see whether Rowett opts to make any alterations to his team tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Millwall could line up at The Den…

After deploying the 3-4-1-2 formation against the Hatters, Rowett may opt to stick with this system on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has managed to claim 13 clean-sheets in the Championship this season and will be keen to add to this tally tomorrow.

Cooper will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Murray Wallace and Daniel Ballard who has played 28 games for the club in all competitions since being signed on loan from Arsenal last year.

Billy Mitchell will feature in central-midfield alongside George Saville whilst Scott Malone and Danny McNamara will occupy the wing-back positions.

Jed Wallace is expected to feature in a more advanced central role behind forwards Afobe and Bradshaw.

Whereas Oliver Burke did go on to provide an assist when he was introduced as a replacement for Bradshaw on Saturday, the Scotland international may be forced to settle for a place on the bench again tomorrow.

After missing a considerable chunk of action due to a knee injury, Bradshaw marked his return to the club’s starting eleven by scoring at the weekend.

Having netted eight goals at this level during the current campaign, the forward will be confident in his ability to make a difference for his side in their meeting with Swansea.

Afobe could also prove to be a threat in this clash as he has managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship for the Lions.